Tiger Zinda Hai: Check out Salman Khan riding quad bike in Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Desert like a boss!
YRF’s forthcoming action thriller ‘Tiger Zinda Hai‘ has been shot in extremely challenging geographies and climates across the world. A big chunk of this high octane action thriller starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as super spies Tiger and Zoya, has been filmed in Abu Dhabi, amidst arid, difficult desert terrain. Salman and Katrina have shot at the Liwa Desert of Abu Dhabi for a crucial sequence in the film. The recorded temperature on the days they shot was at 50 degree Celsius!
Director Ali Abbas Zafar says, “Liwa has the highest sand dunes in the world. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ required a certain scale of desert in the film and Liwa provided that. Temperatures were soaring and as we shot action sequences with a moving car here, the conditions were extremely challenging. But the unit stood by our vision, and the local crew at Abu Dhabi was also very supportive. We achieved that which we set out to do.”
With jaw-dropping action, huge scale, edge-of-the-seat thrills and Salman-Katrina’s golden onscreen pair, this year’s most awaited film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is set to roar in theatres on December 22.