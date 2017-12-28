Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection Day 6: Salman Khan’s movie inches closer to Rs 200-crore club

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, which is achieving new milestones with each passing day, is just Rs 10 crore away from joining the Rs 200-crore club. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to say that the movie will soon be crossing the Rs 200-crore mark.

#TigerZindaHai is a ONE-HORSE RACE… Continues its DREAM RUN… All set to cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Thu]… Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr. Total: ₹ 190.62 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2017



The movie, which is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, has so far minted Rs 190.62 crore at the domestic box office.

Previously, at an event, the 52-year-old actor praised his co-star Katrina, saying that this movie is her best work and director Ali Abbas Zaffar has done an incredible job as the film would be a surprise for viewers.

The movie, which revolves around a plot that Indian RAW agent Avinash ‘Tiger’ Singh Rathore and Pakistani spy Zoya reunite after eight years to rescue captured nurses by the ISIL, released on December 22.