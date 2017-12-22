Tiger Zinda Hai Audience Review: Fans applaud as Salman roars and Katrina sizzles  

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer much-awaited film of 2017, Tiger Zinda Hai has finally hit the screens on Friday. The film has already created buzz among the masses for its high-octane stunts, story and notably leading pair’s crackling chemistry.

Interestingly, Tiger Zinda Hai’s advance booking has already gathered overwhelming response as many trade analysts also predicted that the film may collect 35 to 40 crores on its opening day. Well, many of people have already got out of the first day first show of the film.

Thus, let’s see how audiences have given their valuable reviews to Salman and Katrina’s film.

Take a look:

The background music keeps the thrill alive in #TigerZindaHai — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) December 22, 2017

#KatrinaKaif once again proves…. she only have looks but zero acting skills #TigerZindaHai not even one time watch #BollywoodNews #MovieReview — x-R (@xRnter) December 22, 2017

Tiger Zinda Hai Review- Salman Bhai enters (whistles in the theatre) Salman romances with Katrina (whistles) Bhai beats the hell out of everyone (whistles) Bhai in climax (whistles) credit scenes. 4.5 Stars #TigerZindaHai #TigerZindaHai review #TZH #salmankhan #TZH review #tzh — King Kohli (@ImKingKohli18) December 22, 2017

#TigerZindaHaiReview

Second half

It is crispy and edgy

Action is amazing ofcourse Salman Khan rocked even Katrina Kaif did amazingly great

Rating-4.5* #SalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif #TigerZindaHai #SwagSeSwagat #DilDiyanGallan — Bollywood World (@BollywoodWorld0) December 22, 2017

Just one word review of #tigerZindaHai it’s a sure shot biggest Block​ buster​ of Bollywood. congratulations​ @BeingSalmanKhan @yrf ***** — BINOD YADAV(BY) (@Binod_yadav27) December 22, 2017

What can I say about this blockbuster movie!!!!!❤️❤️ the movie is peeeeeeerffffeeeeecccctttttt❤️❤️❤️❤️ @BeingSalmanKhan is something else ❤️❤️ #TigerZindaHai review … I am waiting for your reaction .. — SAROON#TigerZindaHai (@beingsarask) December 22, 2017

ISIS head Abu usmam falls in love with Indian Nurse it seems.. Yeh kya dikha rahe hai.. . #TigerZindaHai — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 22, 2017

#TigerZindaHai is literally a crap movie, no matter how much money it makes. #FactsFirst — Mohammad Eram (@EramIndian) December 22, 2017

Ali Abbas Zafar’s direction will impress you in #TigerZindaHai — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) December 22, 2017

Watched .. . #TigerZindaHai one of the worst film of recent years… @BeingSalmanKhan — DEEPAK DWIVEDI (@DEEPAKOFFICALLY) December 22, 2017

Believe me or not MOVIE OF THE YEAR #TigerZindaHai Salkat entry,action scenes faddd, shirtless sceneIndo-Pak relationship ,comedy,emotions,love all in this film.ek hi line bolunga agr kisi me dum hai to ab TIGER ko rok ke dikhao. ABKI BAR 400 PAR. #TZH @BeingSalmanKhan — Kartik Shinde (@ImRealKartik) December 22, 2017

#TigerZindaHai review: Superhit hai boss! take a bow @aliabbaszafar you have done a great job! The response in the theatres is overwhelming!! ❤️❤️@BeingSalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif # — Sneha Hiro® (@BachpanSeHiro) December 22, 2017

#TigerZindaHai #TigerZindaHai review

One word review of tiger zinda hai

Yaar ye Kya movie bna daa salman or yrf ne 1*/5 kuch samjh hi ni aaya

Wahiyat story,chutiyapaa scenes, faltu screenplay, 2 hrs of nonsense actions tubelight is still a good movie compare to this — Sanjeet Savoy (@imsanjeetsavoy) December 22, 2017

#TigerZindaHai is the most entertaining film with loads of action and powerful dialogues

hands down… awesome film — gaffar khan (@Nostalgicgaffar) December 22, 2017