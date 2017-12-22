Free Press Journal
Tiger Zinda Hai Audience Review: Fans applaud as Salman roars and Katrina sizzles  

Tiger Zinda Hai Audience Review: Fans applaud as Salman roars and Katrina sizzles  

— By Sumit Rajguru | Dec 22, 2017 11:32 am
Tiger zinda Hai, Tiger Zinda Hai reviews, Tiger Zinda Hai response, Tiger zinda hai audience reviews, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ali Abbas Zafar

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer much-awaited film of 2017, Tiger Zinda Hai has finally hit the screens on Friday. The film has already created buzz among the masses for its high-octane stunts, story and notably leading pair’s crackling chemistry.

Interestingly, Tiger Zinda Hai’s advance booking has already gathered overwhelming response as many trade analysts also predicted that the film may collect 35 to 40 crores on its opening day. Well, many of people have already got out of the first day first show of the film.

Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai: 10 Unknown facts you should know about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film

Thus, let’s see how audiences have given their valuable reviews to Salman and Katrina’s film.


Take a look:

 

