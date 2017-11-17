Tiger Zinda Hai actress Katrina shares breezy new stills of ‘Swag Se Swagat’

New Delhi: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who has been teasing fans with stills from song ‘Swag Se Swagat’, on Friday treated her followers with more sizzling pictures.

In the pics, Katrina is seen donning a black bodysuit with a white tie-up shirt. The ‘Jagga Jasoos’ star captioned the picture on Instagram as, “The good life…….. sun sand sea …… #swagseswagat #tigerzindahai @tigerzindahai”

Sequel to ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, the flick has Salman Khan and Katrina coming back together onscreen after five years. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ will hit the theaters on December 22.