Tiger Zinda Hai: 5 reasons why Salman Khan’s spy-drama entered into 100 crores club

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is creating havoc at the box office. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai has entered into 100 Crore club in just first three days. Yes, an ace-trade analyst, Taran Adarsh himself tweeted the figures of the film.

He wrote, “#TigerZindaHai is SENSATIONAL on Day 3… East-West-North-South, the biz witnesses REMARKABLE growth… Metros and beyond metros, plexes and single screens – it’s creating HAVOC… Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr. Total: ₹ 114.93 cr. India biz. #TZH”

Well, there is a reason behind why Tiger Zinda Hai entered in the 100 crore club in just a short span of time. Let’s take a look at those reasons –

Salman Khan’s stardom

The main reason to make Tiger Zinda Hai such a big hit is none other than, Salman Khan. His last release Tubelight didn’t do well at the box office. However, Sallu Bhai’s didn’t lose any hopes from their favourite star as they were eagerly waiting to see actual Salman who was missing in Tubelight. And guess what, it finally happened in the form of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry

After an alleged break up between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif everyone lost hopes to see them together in the film. Their last film Ek Tha Tiger (2012) which is actually a prequel to Tiger Zinda Hai, has had raised more excitement to see them together on-screen. After all, their chemistry is just wow! But after a 5-long-years, director Ali Abbas Zafar managed to get them back together and as expected they have created magic as Tiger and Zoya.

Connection with the global issue

Salman and Katrina’s Tiger Zinda Hai is based on the issue of terrorism on the global level. Yes, Tiger Zinda Hai’s story is based on the real-life issue when terrorist group ISIS had kidnapped 46 nurses of India and Pakistan. However, the film has portrayed this issue in such a way that it has managed to appeal the audiences of India as well as the world.

High-Octane action scenes

Unlike Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai is fully loaded with high-octane action scenes. Director Ali Abbas Zafar indeed took those action sequences very seriously as watching those scenes in the theatres is like something else. Especially, watching Katrina Kaif doing action is an opportunity to see her. Moreover, villain Abu Usman played by Sajjad Delafrooz’s deadly acting as well as overall setup of the film will surely give you an experience of watching the solid action film.

Patriotism

Tiger Zinda Hai is a tribute to Intelligence agency of India, RAW. Yes, the film shows the real patriotism among the Indian people. Especially, some of the scenes in the film will give you goosebumps. Tiger Zinda Hai will surely give make you proud to be Indian.