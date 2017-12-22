Tiger Zinda Hai: 10 Unknown facts you should know about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s film

1. Tiger Zinda Hai was not planned as a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger. Director Ali Abbas Zafar wrote it as a stand-alone political thriller. But changed his mind when producer Aditya Chopra persuaded him.

2. Tiger Zinda Hai is based on the true-life rescue of a group Malayali nurses from Iraqi terrorists. Salman‘s character, though, is completely fictitious.

3. A highly acclaimed Malayali film Take Off was made on the same theme. In that film there was no hero to rescue the nurses.

4. Katrina Kaif is a common link to both the parts of the Tiger series, in more ways than one. She is a close friend of Kabir Khan who directed Ek Tha Tiger, and Ali Abbas Zafar who has directed the second part. Katrina has done films with both in the past.

5. Salman’s last film Tubelight had underperformed at the box office. Tiger Zinda Hai (TZH) is expected to benefit from the postponement of Sanjay Bhansali’s Padmavati, since there are no other potential blockbusters on release in December.

6. The Tiger sequel is expected to be Yash Raj’s second blockbuster in two years. The earlier super hit was Sultan. And guess what? That too starred Salman Khan. Apparently the banner is now exploring the heft of hero-giri through the superstardom of the other Khan (Salman). No announcements with Yash Raj’s blue-eyed Khan (Shah Rukh) in the near future.

7. Apparently the lady boss at Yash Raj, we mean Rani Mukherjee, has seen rushes of Tiger and feels it’s a potential blockbuster. And Aditya Chopra trusts his wife’s gut feelings blindly.

8. Salman played a big hand in bringing Katrina back into the Tiger sequel. The team, including director Ali Abbas Zafar, has promised to reunite for a third film in the series as soon TZH becomes a blockbuster.

9. Superstitious about the failure of his last film Tubelight, where his real-life brother Sohail played his brother, Salman has decided to not work with his brothers or any of his relatives in front of the camera. At least not in TZH

10. TZH is Yash Raj’s most expensive production to date.