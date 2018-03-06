Tiger Shroff’s look from Baaghi 2 has piqued the interest of top magazines

Tiger Shroff’s intense and rugged look from Baaghi 2 has been doing rounds for quite some time. Ever since the trailer has released, Tiger Shroff has been garnering immense love and appreciation from across the quarters.

Tiger has grabbed a lot of eyeballs with his Baaghi 2 look. His new look has redefined his persona. Being one of the fittest gen next stars, there has been tremendous demand from magazines to showcase him on their covers.

This intense and rugged look with short hair and a bulkier body has made all the top Magazines wanting him on their cover. The actor has taken the action a notch higher than what we had seen in the prequel.

Baaghi 2 brings to celluloid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the very first time. Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March, 2018.