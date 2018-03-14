Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 look in demand at salon of small towns

Ever since Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 look was released, everyone has been swooning over the actor’s fresh look. Makers of the film Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan were keen on a fresh and a very different look for the actor in the sequel of the film.

A Salon from Kishangarh (a small town in Rajasthan) has pictures and cutouts of Tiger in Baaghi 2’s look posted on walls and it is captioned as Baaghi haircut. The salon has rated this haircut at 120 rs. Recently, this has been the scenario in a lot of small towns across India.

Moreover, a lot of men have been getting this particular look, it has been a major hit with the masses. This proves how the actor’s look has travelled.

Sajid Nadiadwala had suggested on chopping off Tiger’s long hair and bring him in a totally exclusive avatar! The actor’s look has liked by people especially girls. They have been going gaga over Tiger Shroff in his short hairdo.

The owner of the salon Rupesh Ji shared “The haircut has been a super hit from the time it has come out. Initially, only I was giving the cut but because of increasing demand, I’ve now trained 2 employees of mine to give the cut. While chatting with the customers I’ve realized that everybody is liking the cool hairstyle that Tiger is sporting and wanted to impress their girls with the cut”.

When the trailer of the film was released, the audience got a chance to witness Tiger Shroff in his new avatar. While talking about Tiger’s look at the trailer launch Director Ahmed Khan shared “We wanted to do something new. We did a photo shoot with his long hair but after looking at the pictures Sajid sir said ‘Isme kuch naya nai hai’. It was Sajid Sir’s idea to cut his hair short. It took a month to complete the look. Tiger and Sajid Sir both were happy with the final look. Tiger is looking really good with his short hair”

There has been immense excitement amongst the fans to witness the powerhouse of action perform kickass stunts yet again. The trailer has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters. Tiger Shroff is being lauded for his deadly action avatar creating anticipation for the film.

The second instalment will enhance the action for the audience showcasing Tiger Shroff in a more muscular avatar than the prequel.

Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala strike a hat-trick as the duo would be collaborating for the third time after delivering hit films like ‘Heropanti’ and ‘Baaghi’.

‘Baaghi 2’ would bring to celluloid the pair of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the first time. There has been huge excitement to witness the chemistry of the sizzling couple on screen. Sajid Nadiadwala has managed to bring to screen one of the most anticipated pairs of Bollywood. The film also features Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Pratiek Babbar in pivotal roles.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March, 2018.