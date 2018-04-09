Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 2’ had an excellent hold on the second weekend!

Sajid Nadiadwala’s action entertainer Baaghi 2 had an excellent holdover second weekend at the Box Office. Tiger Shroff’s high octane action and stunts continued to power the box office by collecting 22.5 cr (Fri – 5.70cr, Sat -9.30cr, Sun -9.50cr) taking the total box office collection to 135.35 cr nett.

#Baaghi2 is not slowing down soon, especially in mass pockets… Continues its dominance, despite new films and #IPL2018… Speeding towards ₹ 150 cr… [Week 2] Fri 5.70 cr, Sat 7.30 cr, Sun 9.50 cr. Total: ₹ 135.35 cr. India biz. EXCELLENT!

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2018

Despite the biggest cricket tournament IPL flagging off on April 7 with big matches & new film releases, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer dominated the box office. The film is now set to touch the magic figure of 150 cr by the end of the second week.

Ever since its release, Baaghi 2 have been setting records by becoming the highest opener of 2018 followed by the highest Good Friday opener ever. With Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff also emerges as the youngest Bollywood actor to clock the fastest century

Tiger Shroff has taken the action a notch higher than what we had seen in the prequel. The actor is donning a never seen before avatar in the film which is certainly the best part about Baaghi 2. The film also brings to celluloid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the very first time.

Baaghi 2 also stars ensemble cast like Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar, Deepak Dobriyal, Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj and introducing Sunit Morarjee in addition to Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan has opened on a positive note at the box office.