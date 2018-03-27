Tiger Shroff to start shooting for ‘Student Of The Year 2’ in Dehradun

It is a known fact that currently, Tiger Shroff is busy with the promotions of Baaghi 2. With the film being only a few days away from release, it is time for the actor to dive into his project. We are talking about the Karan Johar production, Student Of The Year 2. Yes, it is time for the actor to kick off this ambitious sequel of Karan. And if recent reports are to be believed, Tiger will even take off to Dehradun for it.

Yes, recent reports suggest that Tiger Shroff will next start off with Student Of The Year 2. The film, however, will not be directed by Karan Johar this time. Rather, Punit Malhotra will take over the reins of this teenage high-school romance. Rumours have it that Tiger has already started training for the film.

Tiger Shroff bulked up his body for shooting the high-octane stunts that the Baaghi franchise is famous for. However, the actor will have to sport a leaner look for the SOTY 2 considering that he plays a student. So, it is being said that Tiger is currently prepping to get his look right for the film.

Also, reports claim that Tiger Shroff will take off to Dehradun to kick start the first schedule of SOTY sequel. It suggests that the actor is to begin shooting for the film in April after the release of Baaghi 2. Furthermore, we hear that the film will be shot at a real school. Interestingly, the first instalment of SOTY too was shot in Kasiga school in Dehradun. However, it was referred to as St. Teresa School in the film. The first schedule is said to be a month-long one and will be entirely shot in Dehradun.

As for the leading actresses in the film, it has been learnt that Ananya Panday is said to have been signed as the leading lady. Along with her, another theatre actress Tara Sutaria will be making her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2.