Tiger Shroff sits on Disha Patani’s lap while chatting with Ranveer Singh; find out why

The New Year is just around the corner and B-town is all set for it. As the stars are leaving for their holidays, they are all set to welcome 2018 with their loved ones. Ranveer Singh, who just returned to the country from London a day ago, once again was seen leaving the country.

Flying to Sri Lanka, Ranveer Singh bumped into rumoured lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani who were also flying off to their unknown vacation destination. Running into the Baaghi 2 stars, Ranveer clicked a few pictures with the airport staff with Disha and Tiger. They clicked all kinds of goofy pictures together. Later, Ranveer joined them in an airport car ride as Tiger sat on Disha’s lap to make some space for Ranveer. It surely was an interesting encounter to see these three stars together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh has begun his prep for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy co-starring Alia Bhatt star opposite Alia Bhatt. While he is awaiting Padmavati release, he also has two films- Rohit Shetty‘s Simmba and Kabir Khan‘s ’83. On the other hand, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in Baaghi 2 which is set for April 2018 release.