Tiger Shroff shows his running skills on the sets of SOTY2 , check out the video

Baaghi 2 was a huge hit at the box-office and Tiger Shroff added one more hit film in his bucket. And now the actor is gearing up for his upcoming movie which is a franchise of ‘Student of The Year 2’. But before the release of the movie Tiger has posted a video on his Instagram account, where he is running with three people and achieves number one position by surpassing all of them. He captioned the video, “Me running to my cheat meals be like ⚡️�‍♂️�� #SOTY2 #studentoftheyear2trials”.

This could be ‘SOTY2’ trial video as Tiger mentioned in the caption, apart from Tiger, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey will play a pivotal role in the film.

But it is not confirmed who is going to play Tiger’s leading lady, a source told Asian Age, “It hasn’t been decided as yet as to which of the two girls gets Tiger in the end. All the three actors have been kept in the dark about the end. It seems unlikely that the director or producer has not decided the end yet.”

Talking more about SOTY2 it will directed by Punit Malhotra and it is produced by Karan Johar, and the film is scheduled for release on 23 November 2018.