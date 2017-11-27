Tiger Shroff reprimands ‘stupid’ fan who dangerously jumped off from a height

Sometimes fans don’t hesitate to go the extra mile to do something special and impress their favourite stars, but end up scaring the hell out of them. A similar incident left ‘Baaghi 2’ star Tiger Shroff disappointed as one of his die-hard fans tried to jump off from a height which might have injured him.

A Twitter user @Amanmishra_9_9 uploaded a 34-seconds-long video showing him jumping down the wall and limping a little before he starts running normally. His tweet reads, “Yes I defeated My Fear.??of Jumping From Height?? Everything is easy to see by standing down, but when we go above and try to Jump believe It is too much Dread?? By convincing my mind that i am a superhero #be_your_own_hero Thnx for always inspiring me @iTIGERSHROFF @ShariqueAly.” To this, Shroff replied, “Sorry…but that’s so stupid of u to try something like that, never risk ur life. When action heroes performs something alike on screens, they do it with safety and under the supervision of professionals. Never ever try doing all this on ur own. #disappointedtoseethis”

Seeing his favourite actor getting disappointed over him, the fan apologised and promised that he now onwards will give his safety first importance. “But I promise that i will never repeat this mistake again. I never dreamed that someday I would disappointed u @iTIGERSHROFF ..really i feel so bad ?? from the depth of my heart . Next time i will keep safety first on my mind. IF POSSIBLE PLEASE FORGIVE ME..”

Most of the times when a reality TV show or a still in a film shows the actor performing dangerous stunts, a warning appears that asks the audience to Not Try it at home but a lot of us ignore it and put their lives at risk. Tiger Shroff has achieved quite a bit as an actor in a very short span of time, thanks to the extraordinary skills he possesses. In three years, he has appeared in only four films, but the love from the audiences he has received has been immense. He has become a youth icon and an inspiration for millions of his fans. He is one of the best action heroes of the current generation.