Tiger Shroff receives best wishes for Baaghi 2 from his idol Tony Jaa

Tiger Shroff has carved a place for himself as one of the fittest actors owing to his power-packed action stunts and martial arts. The actor, however, draws inspiration from many famous stuntmen across the globe.

The Baaghi actor recently met the renowned actor, action choreographer Tony Jaa, who not only shook a leg with Tiger but also wished him luck for his upcoming film Baaghi 2.

Tony Jaa is known for his power-packed performances in films like Fast and Furious 7, xXx: Return of Xander Cage amongst others. Tiger Shroff who considers the action choreographer one of his idols took to Instagram to share glimpses of their meeting.

Tiger Shroff shared, “Can’t believe i met one of my idols today…only manage to steal some of his moves because i cant do the rest! @tonyjaaofficial #greatest #legend #tonyjaa #blessingsfor #baaghi2”.

It is a lesser known fact that Tiger Shroff watched videos on YouTube to observe his idols and learns from them. The dedicated learner has been an observer of Tony Jaa and has learnt a few moves from him over the years.

The Baaghi actor also shared a video wherein Tony Jaa is seen wishing Tiger Shroff all the best for his upcoming action thriller ‘Baaghi 2’.

He shared, “He dances too… #respect and #thankyou for the wishes @tonyjaaofficial sir 🙏🙌❤️ #baaghi2 #starstruck #tonytiger #mjfans4life”.

The actor was elated to meet the Hollywood stuntman and shared fun videos od the duo practising a few moves and dancing.

The Baaghi actor carved a place for himself as an action star at a very young age owing to his dedicated learning and practise. Tiger Shroff won hearts of the audience with his debut film ‘Heropanti’ wherein the actor showcased his power packed action moves.

With Baaghi, Tiger Shroff further achieved the name of an action star by performing high octane action sequences which set a benchmark for action films in India. His upcoming film ‘Baaghi 2’ will further elevate the standards of action in Indian cinema.

Tiger Shroff is all set to present his deadly avatar in Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Baaghi 2’. After which, the actor will be seen in ‘Student of the Year 2’ and YRF’s untitled film starring Hrithik Roshan.