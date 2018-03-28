Tiger Shroff poses with his kid Baaghi fan!

Tiger Shroff who has been receiving immense praise and appreciation for his upcoming film Baaghi 2 came across a kid who turned out to be his Baaghi fan.

The actor came across a kid who was wearing a T-Shirt with ‘Main Hoon Baaghi’ written on his T-Shirt.

The kid couldn’t contain his elation after meeting Tiger and immediately wanted to click picture with Tiger to which the actor happily oblidged.

Tiger Shroff is one of the few actors who has a fan following amongst childrens also.

The talented actor has been showered with praises for his action sequences in the film.

Amongst his many action sequences, Tiger had taken a 120 feet leap without any body double for the introduction scene of the film for which the actor was hailed ecumenically.

The trailer of Baaghi 2 was released recently and it had created a storm across all platforms upon being unveiled

Tiger Shroff was hailed for his performance from his fans and critics.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March 2018.