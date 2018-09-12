Tiger Shroff: My brand value has gone up with ‘Baaghi 2’

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff, who is busy shooting for his forthcoming film ‘Student of the Year 2’, says that he feels happy because, after the success of ‘Baaghi 2’, top brands are approaching him for the endorsements deals.

Tiger Shroff was interacting with media here at the launch of innerwear brand Macho’s new collection ‘Macho Hint’ as their brand ambassador on Tuesday. Tiger Shroff made his Hindi film debut in ‘Heropanti’ which released in 2014. Asked if he sees his brand value increasing with each passing day, Tiger Shroff said: “I feel really happy for that, especially after the success of ‘Baaghi 2’, I have been getting a lot of appreciation and my brand value has gone up. “I am really thankful that a lot of brands have started believing in me.”

Earlier Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn used to endorse innerwear brand ‘Macho’ but now Tiger Shroff has replaced both of them. Asked whether he sees himself in competition with the established actors, Tiger Shroff said: “Definitely not… especially Salman sir and Ajay sir are really big stars.

“They have been ruling the film industry for a very long time. But I am really thankful that I am getting an opportunity to be a part of such a great brand.” ‘Student of the Year 2’ is student-drama film directed by Punit Malhotra. It is a sequel to the 2012 film ‘Student of the Year’.