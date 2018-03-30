Tiger Shroff is more like my best friend, says sis Krishna Shroff at Baaghi 2 special screening

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer ‘Baaghi 2’ is being praised by Bollywood stars and audience. Baaghi 2 is the second installment of Baaghi, where Tiger is back with action stunts in the film. Well, on Thursday night, the makers of the film had arranged a special screening where Bollywood stars including Tiger’s family, Disha, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi among others made their presence felt.

Tiger arrived with parents and sister Krishna Shroff during the premiere. She spilled the beans on her equation with brother Tiger to a website. She told BollywoodLife.com, “When I was younger, he was definitely a lot more protective, like most elder brothers are. When I came back from college in 2013 so the two years that we spent away from each other kind of brought us closer. Ever since then and then we worked together for Munna Michael. We were spending a lot of time together. So now he is more like my best friend. We share everything with each other. It’s all casual and chill. We give each other advice.”

Krishna keeps posting bold pictures on Instagram that have kept her in the news. During the screening, a reporter asked her if she feels the pressure of constantly being under the scanner for being a star kid. She said, “When I was younger, I did feel a certain pressure, because I didn’t want to let anyone down. But now I am super okay with following my own direction. I don’t really wake up everyday and think that ‘oh, I am a star kid.’ That doesn’t really cross my mind. So I don’t really give into those pressures.”

She added, “I just listen to myself. My family has been very supportive, touch wood. They are happy with every decision that I make. Obviously, we are not going to abuse it. But it lets me do what I really want to do.”