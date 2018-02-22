Tiger Shroff is a superhero without the cape: Ahmed Khan

Saajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2 trailer starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani has taken internet by storm with its high octane action

After a long wait, the high flying Ronnie aka Tiger Shroff is back with a bang as a badass battle-hardened army officer.

Packed with explosions, flying kicks, punches and high octane stunts, the trailer has Tiger rebelling for love while on a serious mission.

Ahmed Khan director of Baaghi 2 shared, “Tiger, for one, I know is so hardworking. Very few actors are like him. If you ask him to do an action scene, he is ready to do. If you ask him for a bare body shot, he wouldn’t ask you, ‘Give me five days, one week.’ He would be ready for it in 10 minutes. He is a guy, who is a superhero without cape

Tiger Shroff has taken the action a notch higher than what we had seen in the prequel.

Baaghi 2 has been creating immense buzz ever since its announcement. The makers have been timely treating the audience with contents that have raised the anticipation level completely.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March, 2018.