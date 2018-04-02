Tiger Shroff emerges as a dark horse, sets industry benchmark with Baaghi 2

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 shows an upward jump from Saturday by collecting 27.60 cr on Sunday taking the 3 days collection to 73.10 cr.

Tiger Shroff’s power shatters all the records at the box office, its now a second fastest grossing weekend collection at the box office in 2018.

The film also marks top 15th highest weekend followed by 2nd highest internationally with $3.4 M. Baaghi 2 take the GBO 115.82 cr.

Mass hysteria has being reported across quarters, single screens to multiplex, family audience to kids, all flock to theaters for Tiger.

Such Fandom and frenzy was earlier witnessed only for the Khan’s in Bollywood. With Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff has set a precedent for the gen next.

The actor who is just 5 films old has left behind his contemporaries like Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “BAAGHI-2 is Tiger’s fifth film. He’s yet to find a firm footing in the industry.”

He Further adds, “You’re known by your last Friday in this cut-throat competitive industry. Hit hain to fit hain, is the mantra. And BAAGHI-2 has catapulted Tiger into the A-league overnight.”

Overwhelmed Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram story to thank his parents and all his Baaghi 2 co-stars who have supported him throughout the film’s journey.