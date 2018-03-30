Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s ‘Baaghi 2’ releases: See how critics and Bollywood celebs reacted after watching the action flick

The weekend will be bigger this time as Tiger Shroff is back with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani with ‘Baaghi 2‘. This is the second instalment of ‘Baaghi’ franchise and looking at the trailer this will take the action quotient a notch higher with powerful stunts. The film has hit the theatres and social media is flooded with tweets from Bollywood celebs and other audiences.

Many are going head over heels over Tiger for his action and powerful stunts. While celebs are loving Tiger and Disha’s chemistry. But the critics yet to give their verdict on the film. Till now, check what B-town celebs and other audiences are saying about the action-adventure film.

In Awe… Have a @iTIGERSHROFF hangover …Tigy u’ve run a full marathon like a hundred meters …Kudos @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi @khan_ahmedasas @DishPatani for a truly unreal action/romance experience…Production values like never before …can go on & on… #Baaghi2 pic.twitter.com/PSTje8wj1x

— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 30, 2018

Rapid Fire Q&A

Is #Baaghi2 high on testosterone? Yes it is!

Is @iTIGERSHROFF INSANELY goood? Oh wow, he is!

Does @DishPatani look beautiful & perform well? Oh yes, she does!

Did #ahmedkhan enthrall us? Yes he did!

Will @NGEMovies @FoxStarIndia take home lot-o-money? Yes yes yes! pic.twitter.com/cjA7HABuIp — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) March 30, 2018

Woww leaving aside a few bits and pieces #Baaghi2 is surprisingly engaging … till interval all the ingredients of a#hit especially @iTIGERSHROFF and @DishPatani full house in bandra #fdfs — Salilacharya (@Salilacharya) March 30, 2018

@iTIGERSHROFF All the best and congratulations on the release of the film bro. Your going to HIT This one out of the stadium. My good wishes to @DishPatani and the entire star cast. — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) March 30, 2018

What a terrific film #Baaghi2 till interval. Superb thriller, action, emotion, suspense and music. Director Ahmed khan has done fantastic job. If 2nd half is the same then it’s a blockbuster. — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) March 29, 2018

#Baaghi2 – Poor film. Very weak unrealistic story line. First half decent , 2nd half screenplay is lumbering & climax action sequence is too weak, vfx work is looking cheap on screen. Tiger action is good, acting very poor specially in emotional & anger scenes. Rating- ⭐️⭐️ — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 30, 2018

#Baaghi2 overall decent action entertainer 2.5 — PRAVIN (@PravinAjayFan) March 30, 2018