Tiger Pehla Hai! Salman Khan retains top spot in Forbes India Celebrity 100 list

‘Dabangg’ Salman Khan for the second successive year has grabbed No 1 spot at the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. Salman has earned Rs 232.83 crore with several endorsements of consumer-facing brands. Meanwhile, King Khan, Shah Rukh has retained his No 2 position with Rs 170.5 crore, as Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is at No 3 with Rs 700.72 crore. But, though the top three held their respective ranks, their cumulative earnings declined by almost 20%, down to Rs 504.05 crore compared to last year’s Rs 626.52 crore.

Meanwhile, ‘Quantico’ star Priyanka Chopra, shuttler PV Sindhu, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor has also made it to the list. There is one woman in the top 10, Priyanka Chopra, at No 7 with Rs 68 crore. The Celebrity 100 list for the period between October 1, 2016 and September 30, 2017 put together by the Forbes India. As in previous years, Bollywood and cricket rule the list with 46 actors and 15 cricketers. Apart from Khan’s, Kapoor and Kohli, there are other names that provide a breath of fresh air. Ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who has followed up her 2016 Olympic silver medal with a series of victories at the world level, climbed 49 points to No 13. Sindhu snared some 16 brand endorsements in the period under review, which helped boost her earnings by almost 1,600 percent over a year ago.

#Celebrity100 | The Indian cricket team captain cemented his place in the top 3 this year!

Click here to see more: https://t.co/JsQXOZZplk

Click here for sports persons on our list: https://t.co/tS4BIFFGjW pic.twitter.com/13mIruDNy5 — Forbes India (@forbes_india) December 22, 2017

#Celebrity100 | Our 2017 Forbes India list of 100 highest-earning Indian celebrities is out now! Click here to read more: https://t.co/JMF1EQ9cKi Click here for full list: https://t.co/JsQXOZHNWK pic.twitter.com/J0yC3ZRIdN — Forbes India (@forbes_india) December 22, 2017

#Celebrity100 | The Master Blaster (@sachin_rt) secured his place in the top 5 of the 2017 list Click here for more: https://t.co/JsQXOZZplk Here are all the sports personalities on our list: https://t.co/tS4BIFFGjW pic.twitter.com/gtEkpfKlBE — Forbes India (@forbes_india) December 22, 2017

#Celebrity100 | Our 2017 Celebrity list is out now! Click here to see the full list: https://t.co/JsQXOZHNWK Click here for more: https://t.co/JMF1EQ9cKi pic.twitter.com/upPXx8QvjW — Forbes India (@forbes_india) December 22, 2017

#Celebrity100 | Check out our top 100 highest-earning celebrities of 2017 Click here: https://t.co/JsQXOZHNWK Check out the women on our list: https://t.co/239gqE9en4 pic.twitter.com/29mWiVrMTV — Forbes India (@forbes_india) December 22, 2017

#Celebrity100 | Our 2017 celebrity list is out now! Click here to check out the top 100 celebs on our list: https://t.co/JsQXOZHNWK Click here to see all the sportspersons on our list: https://t.co/tS4BIFo4Vm pic.twitter.com/bhX8t3R9MG — Forbes India (@forbes_india) December 22, 2017

#Celebrity100 | Our 2017 list of top 100 highest-earning celebrities is out now. Click here for full link: https://t.co/JsQXOZHNWK Click here for more: https://t.co/Oe0ZRNExJe pic.twitter.com/5N5nwrYlr9 — Forbes India (@forbes_india) December 22, 2017

#Celebrity100 | Is your favourite celebrity on our 2017 list? Click here to find out: https://t.co/Oe0ZRNExJe Click here for more: https://t.co/JsQXOZHNWK pic.twitter.com/PyFUruoaIE — Forbes India (@forbes_india) December 22, 2017

#Celebrity100 | Check out our top 100 highest-earning celebrities of 2017 Click here for full list: https://t.co/JsQXOZZplk Check out the women on our list: https://t.co/239gqDRDvw pic.twitter.com/O7578MWtNI — Forbes India (@forbes_india) December 22, 2017

Other non-cricketing sportspersons to make it to the list include Kidambi Srikanth- the only Indian badminton player to win four Super-series titles in a year and Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, the fourth-highest international goal scorer in contemporary football. Apart from actors and sportspersons, gracing the list are an assortment of musicians, filmmakers, comedians, authors and television personalities. Music magician AR Rahman is at No 12 with Rs 57.63 crore. The number of Bollywood actors is down from 35 to 33, reducing their cumulative earnings by 13 percent from the previous year.

Celebrity 100

Dabangg Salman Khan for the second successive year has grabbed No 1 spot at the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. Salman has earned Rs 232.83 crore with several endorsements of consumer-facing brands. Meanwhile, King Khan, Shah Rukh has retained his No 2 position with Rs 170.5 crore, as Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is at No 3 with Rs 700.72 crore. But, though the top three held their respective ranks, their cumulative earnings declined by almost 20%, down to Rs 504.05 crore compared to last year’s Rs 626.52 crore.

Meanwhile, ‘Quantico’ star Priyanka Chopra, shuttler PV Sindhu, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor has also made it to the list. There is one woman in the top 10, Priyanka Chopra, at No 7 with Rs 68 crore. The Celebrity 100 list for the period between October 1, 2016 and September 30, 2017 put together by the Forbes India. As in previous years, Bollywood and cricket rule the list with 46 actors and 15 cricketers. Apart from Khan’s, Kapoor and Kohli, there are other names that provide a breath of fresh air. Ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who has followed up her 2016 Olympic silver medal with a series of victories at the world level, climbed 49 points to No 13. Sindhu snared some 16 brand endorsements in the period under review, which helped boost her earnings by almost 1,600 percent over a year ago.

Other non-cricketing sportspersons to make it to the list include Kidambi Srikanth- the only Indian badminton player to win four Super-series titles in a year and Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, the fourth-highest international goal scorer in contemporary football. Apart from actors and sportspersons, gracing the list are an assortment of musicians, filmmakers, comedians, authors and television personalities. Music magician AR Rahman is at No 12 with Rs 57.63 crore. The number of Bollywood actors is down from 35 to 33, reducing their cumulative earnings by 13 percent from the previous year.