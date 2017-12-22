Free Press Journal
Tiger Pehla Hai! Salman Khan retains top spot in Forbes India Celebrity 100 list

Tiger Pehla Hai! Salman Khan retains top spot in Forbes India Celebrity 100 list

— By Priyanka Vartak | Dec 22, 2017 11:57 am
‘Dabangg’ Salman Khan for the second successive year has grabbed No 1 spot at the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. Salman has earned Rs 232.83 crore with several endorsements of consumer-facing brands. Meanwhile, King Khan, Shah Rukh has retained his No 2 position with Rs 170.5 crore, as Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is at No 3 with Rs 700.72 crore. But, though the top three held their respective ranks, their cumulative earnings declined by almost 20%, down to Rs 504.05 crore compared to last year’s Rs 626.52 crore.

Meanwhile, ‘Quantico’ star Priyanka Chopra, shuttler PV Sindhu, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor has also made it to the list. There is one woman in the top 10, Priyanka Chopra, at No 7 with Rs 68 crore. The Celebrity 100 list for the period between October 1, 2016 and September 30, 2017 put together by the Forbes India. As in previous years, Bollywood and cricket rule the list with 46 actors and 15 cricketers. Apart from Khan’s, Kapoor and Kohli, there are other names that provide a breath of fresh air. Ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who has followed up her 2016 Olympic silver medal with a series of victories at the world level, climbed 49 points to No 13. Sindhu snared some 16 brand endorsements in the period under review, which helped boost her earnings by almost 1,600 percent over a year ago.

Other non-cricketing sportspersons to make it to the list include Kidambi Srikanth- the only Indian badminton player to win four Super-series titles in a year and Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, the fourth-highest international goal scorer in contemporary football. Apart from actors and sportspersons, gracing the list are an assortment of musicians, filmmakers, comedians, authors and television personalities. Music magician AR Rahman is at No 12 with Rs 57.63 crore. The number of Bollywood actors is down from 35 to 33, reducing their cumulative earnings by 13 percent from the previous year.

