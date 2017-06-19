Tiger Shroff has Nawaz complex

The actor doesn’t feel he can match up to his co-star’s skills

Tiger Shroff is slowly proving his mettle in Bollywood. While there are few who can match up to his dancing steps, he still has a long way to prove his acting powers. Moreover, if working along with a talented actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui then any budding actor will look frail compared to him.

“Nawaz ke same mai gh**ta kuch hu. But when you are working with an actor of his level, then the charm of the movie increase all because of that one person. So, I have just started, and so early I am getting so much recognition. I am just happy about that,” Tiger says.

With his new film Munna Michael, the actor is not only playing a tribute to icon Michel Jackson but also to his father. With the release of his new song “Ding Dang” the 27-year-old actor is trying to emulate his father’s roadside romeo swag clubbed with his hot body and dance moves. Albeit Tiger has always looked up to his father, the shy actor is still nervous to ask his daddy’s opinion on his new movie. “I am very nervous to ask my father about what he feels about me in the film, but till now whatever he as seen of the movie he has like it,” says the Bhaagi actor.

Talking about his dancing in the movie, Tiger credits his moves to his choreographers and even made it tough for debutant Niddhi Agerwal to match up to him. “I having been dancing for just few years, but the credit of the song goes to choreographers and hours of practise,” says Tiger

“You have to pray to God and rehearsed very hard to match up to Tiger. When. Tiger jumps kicks, he can tough the sky,” says Nidhi when asked about matching steps to Tiger.

Apart for Munna Michael, the actor is shooting for his new movie with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. “I’m am excited to work with Disha. We get along great and work with her as we have known each other for a long time. I think that we can have great chemistry on screen,” he added.