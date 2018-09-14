‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ trailer to be out on Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary; read full details
Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer much-awaited film, Thugs of Hindostan’s trailer is expected to be released on Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary i.e. September 27, 2018. As per the reports, a first look of the film is likely to be out within the next few days.
Earlier, there were many onset pictures of Big, Aamir, Katrina and Fatima’s character had gone viral on the social networking sites and we must say all the characters were looking raw and deadly. Hence, the anticipation level among the audiences has now reached another level. Reportedly, Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan will be having a high octane fight sequence in the film which is indeed to look out for. Moreover, Katrina and Fatima’s glamour will be an added advantage to the film.
Directed by Dhoom 3 fame director Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is slated to be released on November 7, 2018.