Thugs of Hindostan trailer: These hilarious memes and jokes will make you ROFL

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 27, 2018 08:31 pm
Fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’  as it  stars bigs celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. But after the trailer dropped on Thursday it got mixed reactions.

While many people pointed out that some scenes from the trailer were almost similar to famous Hollywood movie Pirate of the Caribbean starring Johnny Depp as captain jack sparrow, some movie buffs also went ahead and said that the music of TOH is also almost similar to the Pirate of the Caribbean series. Others also made fun of films visual effects.

In the end of the trailer, we see Aamir Khan’s Firangi and Amitabh Bachchan’s Khudabaksh challenge each other for a sword fight. During the fight Firangi says, “Dhokhaa swabhaav hai mera. To which Khudabaksh replies, “Aur bharosa mera.”


And those dialogues gave enough content to people to make memes on the trailer, here are some of them

 

