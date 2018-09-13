One of the most awaited films this year happens to be Aamir Khan – Amitabh Bachchanstarrer Thugs Of Hindostan. The movie also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif in the leading roles. As the film is all set to hit the screens on Diwali, the actors are leaving no stone unturned to make it an epic saga.

Keeping the theme in mind and adding more pun to it, Katrina Kaif shared an unseen picture of ‘thug’ Aamir who is chilling with a pipe. She captioned it, “#thuglife @_aamirkhan.”

Thugs of Hindostan has been shot in some of the most extravagant locations of the world. The film helmed by Dhoom 3 filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya. From shooting in the rainforests of Thailand, to the deserts and palaces of Rajasthan, Thugs of Hindostanwill wow audiences of all age-groups with fantastic visual splendor when it releases this Diwali.