Thugs of Hindostan: How the Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan trained for action sequences

New Delhi: ‘Thugs of Hindostan‘ is one of the most anticipated films of this year starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. One of the most impressive things in the trailer of the movie was its stunning and breathtaking action sequences. Amitabh, Aamir, and Fatima performed quite amazing stunts. The actors have worked really hard for the action sequences in the film.

Yash Raj Films took to their official Twitter handle and shared a behind the scenes video showing the amount of efforts the actors put in for the action scenes. The post read, “The Thugs had to undergo arduous training to make the fight sequences look effortless! Catch all the behind the scenes action here!” In the video released by the makers, the actors can be seen gearing up for some major action scenes in the film. While Big B and Aamir were trained to shoot sequences including sword fighting, on the other hand, Fatima had to learn archery and work on her scenes for the movie.

They can also be seen narrating their journey explaining their scenes and efforts put into the sequences. Amitabh, while talking about the training said, “There is a lot of action, whether it is jumping off a building, doing summersaults, diving, climbing up. These were all done live.” “If you have committed yourself to a project then I guess you have to put aside all apprehensions and challenges and do what has been asked,” he further added in the video.

Aamir narrating his journey, said, “Just before I did Thugs of Hindostan, I did Dangal. Two of us (Fatima and Aamir) were training for a year and half in wrestling, and in wrestling, the stance is very low. You bend at the waist and you stand as low as possible. So instinctively, I use to stand low, so they had to try and get that out of me.” ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ will witness the two Bollywood powerhouses Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan sharing screen space for the first time.

The first song from the movie titled ‘Vashmalle’ was released earlier this week and featured Amitabh and Aamir dancing with their group on the ship. The film is set in the era of 1975 when the East India Company ruled over India and is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel ‘Confessions of a Thug’. It is about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century.

The movie is set to hit the theatres on November 8, 2018.