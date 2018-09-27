Free Press Journal
Home / Entertainment / 'Thugs of Hindostan' a departure for me, says Katrina Kaif

‘Thugs of Hindostan’ a departure for me, says Katrina Kaif

Sep 27, 2018
Katrina Kaif Thursday said “Thugs of Hindostan” is a departure for her after featuring in action blockbuster “Tiger Zinda Hai”. “What I am doing in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ is completely different from ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, which was an action franchise. In this film, my role is less of an action and more of other elements that are required for a film like this. In terms of training there wasn’t much required, but there have been other things that we have put in for this film,” Katrina said.

It is Katrina’s second film with director Vijay Krishna Acharya after “Dhoom 3” and she said she loved playing the role of Suraiyya. “Victor (Acharya) is a phenomenal director. I am blown away by his vision and the spectacle that he tries to create. To be part of this film is a huge honour for me. The kind of entertainment that Victor and the whole team wants to bring to the audience through this film is great. It will be a special film to remember always.”

Fatima, who made her debut as lead with 2016’s sports drama “Dangal”, said doing the action sequences posed a major challenge. “I underwent lot of physical training. It was nice to do it as I have not done archery before, I got to learn a lot. It was difficult but I loved it,” she said.


