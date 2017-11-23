Throwback To The Love That Was: 4 Stunning Actresses Sajid Khan Dated!
Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who make us laugh through his comedy film like Housefull, Heyy Babyy, and Happy New Year, is celebrating 47th birthday today. He is one director who can host the show, he is scriptwriter, an actor and a presenter. A multi talented person was born in Mumbai and in his life he has faces dowm phases in his life. While at the 16, when he was a college student, he started doing DJ-ing at parties and social events. From his hard work and dedication to his work he has achieve all things what he has today in lives. But in love lives he always seems to failed.
Sajid is single till date and he is still finding his true love to whom he should married and made a family. While talking BollywoodLife Sajid said two year back that, “By being with a woman, she also has to understand she isn’t with a normal guy. I love watching three movies a day. And some girls tried their best, they felt that it’s damn cool to be with me because I love movies. And they say that women love men with passion. Unless the man’s passion is his mom! (Smiles) I have been in relationships where some girls have liked the idea initially, but after six months, they would be like, ‘Get on with it. Let’s go out.’ And I’d say, ‘Let’s watch a movie’. It has lasted me 40 years of life and it didn’t change.”
This are the following ladies or actresses who came in Sajid life and went away.
Gauhar Khan
it was rumoured that 14 year back, she got engage and still not married. The revelation was like,
Gauhar had an affair with filmmaker Sajid Khan and in 2003, It was rumoured that they both got engaged with each other in hush hush ceremony. But after sometime the duo got separated for some reason. Do you know that Gauhar is 12 year younger than Sajid. He was just 46 and Gauhar was 34. In talk with a popular website, filmmaker Sajid once revealed that he got engaged in year 2003 with a girl who is very popular. Sajid didn’t reveal the name, but it was quite obvious for us to guess! He said, “I wasn’t even a bad person that time. I didn’t even cheat her. I think that she got bored of me.”
Rakshanda Khan
the most talented actress in Television, Rakshanda Khan over a decade ago, was said to be in a relationship with Sajid Khan. The two were seriously dating and separated due to reasons best known to them. Rakshanda is now married to TV actor Sachin Tyagi.
Tamannaah Bhatia
In 2014, one of the affair was most talk of the town was between Sajid and Tamannaah Bhatia. Reacting to all this rumour Tamannaah gave clarity by shocking everyone as she said, “These rumours are very funny and baseless. The Director Sajid is like my Brother and he calls treats me as his younger Sister and is quite protective of me. I tied a Rakhi to Sajid during the shoot of Himmatwala.”
Urvashi Dholakia
There was news started surrounding that Sajid has allegedly link up with Urvashi Dholakia. On this Urvashi Dholkaia replied like, doesn’t know whether to be upset or amused at reports of her ‘affair’ with director Sajid Khan. The actress says, “People don’t know that I have known Sajid for 15 years. I have worked with him. He’s been a friend.”She further added, “Yes, Sajid has come home over a couple of times. He is a friend, so why wouldn’t he? Let me tell everyone that I do have the liberty of going out with anybody I choose to go out with, but making assumptions is not right. If I am dating someone, I will come out and say it. Tomorrow if my boys work with another director, it will spark off another round of rumours. Yeh toh hadh ho gayi yaar!”
Jacqueline Fernandez
Love is blind for Sajid and Jacqueline. This couple was most talks of the town of their affair. After three year each other, due to some reason the couple get separated. Jacqueline came in notice in Bollywood with Sajid Khan’s film Housefull. Sajid Khan, who usually wishes to showcase the heroines in his movies in a bikini. A filmmaker, on the condition anonymity, expressed, “To wear less clothes, isn’t the same as no clothes. These days filmmakers shoot with a certain amount of aesthetics. But then, to each his own.”
Esha Gupta
Reportedly, after breaking up Jaqueline, Sajid has found his live in Esha Gupta. It is said that the duo share more than a director-actor relationship on the set of Humshakals and after the shoot both spend quality time together. There has been a hush-hush in the industry for quite sometime that Sajid and Esha are romantically linked up with one another. “They bonded well and it looked more than just a director-actress thing. The two have suddenly found things in common to give them company. Their close friendship raised eyebrows on the sets,” said a source from the film unit.