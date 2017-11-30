Throwback Thursday: Sanjay Dutt shares adorable pic with parents
New Delhi: Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who was extremely close to his parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis, took a trip down memory lane and shared a lovable picture with them. The ‘Bhoomi’ star took to Instagram to post a black and white photo of the three of them together.
Along with the picture, he wrote a heartfelt caption that read: “They made me what I am today!! Miss you Mom and Dad #throwbackthursday”
On the work front, the 58-year-old will next be seen in ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’.
Apart from this, a biopic on Sanjay is being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and has Ranbir playing the titular role of Bollywood actor.
Tagged with: Nargis sanjay dutt Sanjay Dutt Biopic Sanjay Dutt family Sanjay Dutt movies Sanjay Dutt new movie Sanjay Dutt parents Sanjay Dutt photos sanjay dutt upcoming movie Sunil Dutt