Throwback Thursday! Kajol reveals her first love; Karan Johar feels traumatised

This Thursday has to be a special one for many reasons. But, the major contribution to make it special is given by none other Kajol. Yes, recently Bollywood superstar Kajol revealed her first love which might make husband and actor Ajay Devgn jealous. However, it has given trauma to her dear friend Karan Johar as well.

Well, if you start thinking about someone special person in her life then hold your thought right there. Because, Kajol has recently shared her first love’s picture on her Instagram handle which is nothing but her first car. Kajol posted this throwback picture on this throwback Thursday’s occasion on her Instagram handle and captioned, “Look what I found ! A pic of me and my first love …. my first car ever !!! #tbt”

Look what I found ! A pic of me and my first love …. my first car ever !!! #tbt 😂😂😂

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:49pm PST

We must say that Kajol knows very well to make everyone nostalgic. In the picture of throwback Thursday, Kajol is actually sitting on the bonnet her first car – a Maruti vehicle. Donning a crop top and white shirt with a pair of light blue denim, Kajol looks adorably cute in an absolute Nineties’ special fashion wardrobe. However, after seeing this picture Karan Johar felt traumatised and shared a memory about the same on his Twitter account.

Karan wrote, “I think I remember a traumatic drive in this car with Manish!!”

I think I remember a traumatic drive in this car with Manish!!😂 https://t.co/bivMxjRnlT — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 9, 2017

After Kajol shared this picture on Instagram, it garnered around 27,000 ‘likes’ and 450 comments in just half an hour. After all, Kajol’s charm is something else. We still miss on the silver screen.