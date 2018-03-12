Throwback Memories: Neetu Kapoor shares Sridevi’s picture with Rishi Kapoor from the film Chandni

Mumbai: Actress Neetu Kapoor says late Bollywood star Sridevi‘s hit film “Chandni”, which also features actor Rishi Kapoor, will always hold a special place in her heart.

“ReminiscingÂ… When people said this movie brought back romance in their lives. (heart emojis) my all time-favourite ‘Chandni’,” Neetu wrote on Instagram while sharing a still from the 1989 film.

Sridevi passed away following accidental drowning in a bathtub in her hotel room in Dubai on February 24.

She was known for her ability to slip into myriad roles, expressive eyes, sheer comic timing and her fluid dancing skills. Her death left everyone shocked and saddened.

Sridevi began her career at the age of four in the devotional film “Thunaivan”, and went on to work in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi productions.

She took a break for her family for 15 years and made a comeback in 2012 with “English Vinglish”. She was last seen on the big screen in “Mom” in 2017.