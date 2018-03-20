Throwback! Amitabh Bachchan shares his job application picture on social media

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is one of the top actors in the industry and he has been working from almost 49 years in the industry and acted in over 200 films, but he was rejected in 1968 when he sent one of his picture for a job in a movies. Amitabh has shared that picture on his Instagram account and captioned it “My application picture for a job in movies .. 1968.. no wonder I was rejected !!”.

This shows that how the actor has to face trouble in starting of his career and his journey to success was not easy. Currently the actor is shooting for a movie 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor.

Menwhile, two days back, on the occasion of his daughter Shweta Bachchan’s 44th birthday, the megastar shared the sweetest birthday post ever on Instagram. Big B took to his Instagram and posted a throwback picture of himself with little Shweta wrapped up in his arms.

The actor is workaholic has is shooting continuously for his upcoming movie Thugs of Hindostan in Jodhpur which lead to bad health and doctors from Mumbai had to visit Jodhpur to check the star.