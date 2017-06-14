This viral video of Salman Khan riding an e-cycle proves he is no Tubelight

Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Tubelight is just a few days away from release, and Salman is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming flick. The actor recently launched his being human e-cycle, and was even seen riding it.

A video is out and we can see Salman wearing hoodie which is embossed with the name of the film ‘Tubelight’ at the back. He is wearing a navy blue cap, cycling shorts and sunglasses. Salman Khan often takes to the Bandra roads in a cycle but this is the first time he is doing it for promoting his film.

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:01am PDT



The video has gone viral and it has generated 225,000 views, more than 50,000 Facebook reactions and around 2449 shares. The video has generated around 1268 comments on the Facebook page of Salman Khan. Salman loves cycling and he is often seen with his bicycle on the streets of Bandra, sometimes he just ride from his house to film shooting locations.

The e-cycles are targeted at cyclists of all ages and are claimed to have a range of 30 kilometres and a top speed of 25 km/h. Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Tubelight is a historical war drama set against the backdrop of the 1962 Sino-India War and features Sohail Khan and late actor Om Puri along with Salman Khan. Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Matin Rey Tangu also star in the film.