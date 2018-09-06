Free Press Journal
This sun-kissed picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan holidaying in Maldives will brighten up your morning

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 06, 2018 11:39 am
Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying her vacation in Maldives with hubby Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur, sister-in-law Soha and husband Kunal Kemmu. Their holiday pictures have taken all over internet and the latest one will brighten up your morning. Dressed in a white top and ripped jeans, Kareena Kapoor’s manager shared a picture of the stunning actress where she looks a complete stunner. In the picture, Bebo has pulled her hair sideways, is wearing red lip-stick and is carrying a classy handbag.

See picture below:

 


View this post on Instagram

 

My diva killing it in Maldives…major missing… love you my bebo 😘😘 #kareenakapoorkhan

A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on

Here are some other pictures:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Make a splash! @discoversoneva #discoversoneva #familygoals

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Colour me happy!! #playdate #DEN @discoversoneva #discoversoneva

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Wall of fame 😎 ✌️ @discoversoneva #discoversoneva

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hand in hand – feet in sand #discover soneva @discoversoneva

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My world. Photo courtesy @khemster2 child in photo also courtesy @khemster2 🙏🏼❤️🌈

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Into the Blue with my Boo #sunset #maldives #waterbaby💦 #discoversoneva #orangesky #chill

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and will next star in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer ‘Takht’, which is a period drama. She will then be reuniting with Akshay for ‘Good News’, which also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. Saif, meanwhile, will be shooting for ‘Hunter’.

