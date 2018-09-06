This sun-kissed picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan holidaying in Maldives will brighten up your morning

Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying her vacation in Maldives with hubby Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur, sister-in-law Soha and husband Kunal Kemmu. Their holiday pictures have taken all over internet and the latest one will brighten up your morning. Dressed in a white top and ripped jeans, Kareena Kapoor’s manager shared a picture of the stunning actress where she looks a complete stunner. In the picture, Bebo has pulled her hair sideways, is wearing red lip-stick and is carrying a classy handbag.

See picture below:

Here are some other pictures:

View this post on Instagram Make a splash! @discoversoneva #discoversoneva #familygoals A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Sep 3, 2018 at 12:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram Colour me happy!! #playdate #DEN @discoversoneva #discoversoneva A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Sep 3, 2018 at 12:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram Wall of fame 😎 ✌️ @discoversoneva #discoversoneva A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Sep 3, 2018 at 12:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram Hand in hand – feet in sand #discover soneva @discoversoneva A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Sep 4, 2018 at 12:23am PDT

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and will next star in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer ‘Takht’, which is a period drama. She will then be reuniting with Akshay for ‘Good News’, which also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. Saif, meanwhile, will be shooting for ‘Hunter’.