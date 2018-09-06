This sun-kissed picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan holidaying in Maldives will brighten up your morning
Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying her vacation in Maldives with hubby Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur, sister-in-law Soha and husband Kunal Kemmu. Their holiday pictures have taken all over internet and the latest one will brighten up your morning. Dressed in a white top and ripped jeans, Kareena Kapoor’s manager shared a picture of the stunning actress where she looks a complete stunner. In the picture, Bebo has pulled her hair sideways, is wearing red lip-stick and is carrying a classy handbag.
See picture below:
My diva killing it in Maldives…major missing… love you my bebo 😘😘 #kareenakapoorkhan
Here are some other pictures:
Colour me happy!! #playdate #DEN @discoversoneva #discoversoneva
Hand in hand – feet in sand #discover soneva @discoversoneva
My world. Photo courtesy @khemster2 child in photo also courtesy @khemster2 🙏🏼❤️🌈
Into the Blue with my Boo #sunset #maldives #waterbaby💦 #discoversoneva #orangesky #chill
On the work front, Kareena was last seen in ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and will next star in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer ‘Takht’, which is a period drama. She will then be reuniting with Akshay for ‘Good News’, which also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. Saif, meanwhile, will be shooting for ‘Hunter’.