This post of Priyanka Chopra for mom Madhu Chopra’s birthday will melt your heart

Priyanka Chopra who has been juggling work between Bollywood and Hollywood, is a boss babe fulfilling her professional commitments. Post the end of Quantico she will be returning to India to start working on her upcoming project ‘Bharat’ opposite Salman Khan.

The actress who is close to her mother Madhu Chopra, keeps her fans and followers updated on her everyday life. Recently she took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post on her mother’s birthday.

She posted on social media, “Happy Birthday beautiful lady.. my strength my weakness all rolled into one. I wish you the best year ever.. with everything you wished for. Can’t wait to celebrate with u Ma.. @madhumalati”Last year too, Priyanka had shared on her social media account an adorable photo with her mom and had posted a heartwarming message. “On this day, 65 years ago, my resilient, strong and gentle mother @madhuchopra was born. An ardent lover of Elvis Presley and Life in general… She is my role model, my best friend and now also my producing partner for @purplepebblepictures. Without her, I would not be here today…. Clearly for obvious reasons! But seriously, she has taught me all that I know today – the values, the principles, the code of conduct to live life by. To hold my head up high and not let anyone intimidate me… She usually guides me with a gentle yet firm nudge in the right direction and I still don’t get it!! But I love you mom, more than words can express. Thank you for being my rock, my pillar, my strength and the reason for my resilience… Thank you for being you. Here’s to always being #springchickens”

Priyanka Chopra runs a production house with Madhu Chopra called Purple Pebbles and has given some great films such as ‘Ventilator’ and many more regional flicks.