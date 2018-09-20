This picture of Disha Patani in a bright red bikini is too hot to handle

Bollywood’s bombshell Disha Patani is turning out to be a fan favourite with her toned physique and great fashion sense. She recently posted a picture on social media donning a hot red bikini topped with a million dollar smile. Indeed she knows how to keep her fans glued to the account.

The Baaghi 2 actress has been allegedly dating Tiger Shroff but has never confirmed on the same. Recently, during an interaction with media Tiger Shroff hinted about his relationship with Disha, “We can be friends also na? There is more. We are very good friends. She is just… she is very inspiring and hardworking. She doesn’t take the good looks and talent to her head. Even after her success, she hasn’t changed”, he said.



View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Sep 19, 2018 at 11:32pm PDT

On the work front, Disha will be seen with Salman Khan in Bharat, which is slated to release next year on Eid. Her previous film Baaghi 2, was a humongous hit at box office.