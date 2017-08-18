This photo of Abhishek Bachchan kissing Aishwarya is lovely in every sense

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s love story has been talk of town and they are the perfect couple to give major relationship goals to us.

Recently, photographer and film maker Atul Kasbekar posted a picture of Aish and Abhishek, where Abhishek is kissing Aishwarya on her forhead. He captioned the photo, “Just a beautiful candid moment from some time ago between two lovely people.”

Just a beautiful candid moment from some time ago between two lovely people 😊😍 I love this image #photography #photographer #photograph #bollywood #aishwaryarai #abhishekbachchan #nikon

A post shared by #TheCoolHunter (@atulkasbekar) on Aug 15, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

Aishwarya and Abhishek worked together in the film like, Dhaai Aksar Prem Ke, Guru, Kuch na Kaho, Dhoom 2 and Raavan. There were also rumours that Abhishek and Aishwarya will be working together in a remake of the film Abhimaan, but they later refuted the reports.

During one of his Facebook live interactions, Abhishek said, “Abhimaan is a very extraordinary movie. From all the movies that my mom and dad have done, this one is my favourite but to make a remake out of it will be very difficult.”

Just recently, Aishwarya completed two decades in Bollywood. She is still admired for her beautiful look and serene eyes in the industry.

On the work front, Abhishek is currently shooting for JP Dutta’s ‘Paltan’.