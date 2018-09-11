This oversized white t-shirt of Janhvi Kapoor is too costly to be true

On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor was photographed at the Mumbai airport as she was returning from Washington D.C along with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor. They went to America to attend a film awards function. Janhvi had a smile on her face. She was looking cool wearing an oversized white t-shirt and torn jeans. Her t-shirt read, “I didn’t know what to wear today, so I put on this designer t-shirt.”

According to timesnownews.com the oversized t-shirt which Janhvi was wearing was of $295, which is Rs 21, 358. Here is the picture of the Janhvi wearing the t-shirt, does it looks like a 21,358 shirt to you?



View this post on Instagram #boneykapoor returns back with daughters #jhanvikapoor and #khushikapoor A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 10, 2018 at 6:26pm PDT

Janhvi recently made her film debut with Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. The film was released in July and made Rs 75 crore at the box-office. Next we will see Janhvi in Karan Johar’s Takht. The movie will star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. This film is reportedly scheduled to release in 2019.