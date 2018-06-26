This is why Priyanka Chopra won’t get married any time soon

Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai two nights ago with her current beau American singer –musician Nick Jonas. And the Indian paparazzi went berserk with speculations. So is Priyanka all set to take her relationship with Jonas to the next level?Last month she visited Jonas’s family. Now it’s Jonas returning the visit.

However, close friends warn not to read too much into Jonas’ visit. “She is definitely serious about him. But no, there is no marriage on the cards. Not yet. Though from what we hear he has popped the question already. But right now, Priyanka’s concentration would be on re-building her career in Bollywood. She has already sounded out her favourite co-stars and directors. And many like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rakesh Roshan and Vishal Bhardwaj have already indicated their willingness to work with her,” says a close friend of the actress.

Apparently her trips to the US are now going to become less frequent. “At the moment she is not looking at marriage. She won’t be flying to the US that frequently as her serial (Quantico) is shut down. Long-distance relationships haven’t worked for her in the past.” says the source