This is why Disha Patani refused to work with Akshay Kumar, read to know

Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 was a huge hit at the box office, and soon after that, the actress got Bharat with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. As she is busy with Bharat, the actress got opportunity to work in R Balki’s next film, Mangalyaan, opposite Akshay Kumar but she turned down the offer. As per Filmfare sources, the actress was excited when she got the offer for R Balki’s film.

But after hearing the script in detail Disha came to know there are three or four girls in the film. And the major role is being played by Vidya Balan. Disha took some time to think about this film as there was Akshay Kumar in it as well. Later, the actress decided to let go the project as it features three other girls in the movie and the role was also not that strong.

Disha Patani entered in Bollywood with Neeraj Pandey’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She always gets linked with Tiger Shroff, and according to gossip mongers, Disha and Tiger are deeply in love. Disha many times got spotted with Tiger’s family on various occasions.