This is where Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka feature in the list of World’s Most Admired Women of 2018

Box-office queens of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been named as the World’s Most Admired women of 2018. The list is topped by Angeline Jolie, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton and many top rated people around the world. Aishwarya, Priyanka and Deepika are at 11, 12, and 13 respectively.

It is a really a proud moment, especially when you are put in the list of some of the most influential in the world like Malala Yousafzai, Queen Elizabeth II. This also proves international popularity of the three Bollywood’s queens. The three of them are not only restricted to Bollywood but have also done films in Hollywood. Interestingly, Aishwarya was the first one to notch the opportunity who then was followed by Priyanka Chopra who made the whole nation proud with her achievements while Deepika too acted in Hollywood movie ‘xXx’. However, they are not just restricted to movies. Ash, Deepika and PeeCee are also participating in social initiatives. Priyanka is UNICEF ambassador while Deepika is associated with ‘Smile Laugh Love foundation’.

What about men?

Meanwhile, in the men’s rankings, Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates tops the list in the most admired men of 2018, with former US President Barack Obama in second spot. Three Khans, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir, failed to make it under the top 20 list. But, Big B Amitabh has acquired 9th spot and interestingly, our very own Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also made it to the list and he is on the 8th position.

