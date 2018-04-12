Free Press Journal
This is where Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka feature in the list of World’s Most Admired Women of 2018

— By FPJ Web Desk | Apr 12, 2018 12:02 pm
Box-office queens of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been named as the World’s Most Admired women of 2018. The list is topped by Angeline Jolie, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton and many top rated people around the world. Aishwarya, Priyanka and Deepika are at 11, 12, and 13 respectively.

It is a really a proud moment, especially when you are put in the list of some of the most influential in the world like Malala Yousafzai, Queen Elizabeth II. This also proves international popularity of the three Bollywood’s queens. The three of them are not only restricted to Bollywood but have also done films in Hollywood. Interestingly, Aishwarya was the first one to notch the opportunity who then was followed by Priyanka Chopra who made the whole nation proud with her achievements while Deepika too acted in Hollywood movie ‘xXx’. However, they are not just restricted to movies. Ash, Deepika and PeeCee are also participating in social initiatives. Priyanka is UNICEF ambassador while Deepika is associated with ‘Smile Laugh Love foundation’.

What about men?


Meanwhile, in the men’s rankings, Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates tops the list in the most admired men of 2018, with former US President Barack Obama in second spot. Three Khans, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir, failed to make it under the top 20 list. But, Big B Amitabh has acquired 9th spot and interestingly, our very own Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also made it to the list and he is on the 8th position.

Check the entire list below:

Most admired men Most admired women
1. Bill Gates 1. Angelina Jolie
2. Barack Obama 2. Michelle Obama
3. Jackie Chan 3. Oprah Winfrey
4. Xi Jinping 4. Queen Elizabeth II
5. Jack Ma 5. Hillary Clinton
6. Vladimir Putin 6. Emma Watson
7. Dalai Lama 7. Malala Yousafzai
8. Narendra Modi 8. Angela Merkel
9. Amitabh Bachchan 9. Taylor Swift
10. Cristiano Ronaldo 10. Madonna
11. Lionel Messi 11. Aishwarya Rai
12. Warren Buffett 12. Priyanka Chopra
13. David Beckham 13. Deepika Padukone
14. Elon Musk 14. Gal Gadot
15. Michael Jordan 15. Theresa May
16. Pope Francis 16. Liu Yifei
17. Donald Trump 17. Yang Mi
18. Andy Lau 18. Fan Bingbing
19. Recep Tayyip Erdogan 19. Zhao Wei
20. Imran Khan 20. Elizabeth Warren

