This is what Sridevi has to say about comparison between Jhanvi and Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan

Star kids of Bollywood are always in news. Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan are in news for their upcoming projects. Sara has already started her shoot for the movie Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Jhanvi will start soon shooting for the movie Dhadak according to reports. But, before their movies could release on the Box Office, comparison between the two has started.

But when the question of comparison was asked to Sridevi told Mid-Day, “Competition can never be eliminated from this industry. There is nothing wrong with it. It keeps you on your toes, making you work harder. But, the biggest challenge lay in bettering your craft, and faring better than you did the last time. You don’t have to turn your face away from each other just because you are pitted against one another at work,”.

“I can’t help but give her tips about everything – from how to dress to what she eats. Children have their own minds. When it comes to her work, I don’t want to advise. She must cultivate her craft all by herself, make her own choices and chart her own path,” Jhanvi’s mother added, talking about her preparations.

Jhanvi’s Dhadak movie will be the remake of superhit Marathi movie Sairat. The young aspiring actress will share screen space with Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khattar. Shooting of the movie is likely to commence next month.