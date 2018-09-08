This is what Shahid Kapoor asked Sonam’s after getting hearty wishes for son Zain

Shahid Kapoor is in happy mode after becoming father for the second time. Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira, were blessed with a baby boy on September 5. Yesterday, both revealed the name of their son – Zain Kapoor. Shahid posted this information on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all.”

Post that, many blessings and wishes came from celebrities of Bollywood. Sonam Kapoor also took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Congratulations Shahid and Mira on the new addition to the family. Now cutie Misha has a brother to play with. @shahidkapoor #MiraKapoor (sic).”

Giving a reply to the same, Shahid asked Sonam when is she is going to have a baby. Shahid wrote, He wrote, “When you following suite Thank you Sonam. Loads of love (sic).”

Zain Kapoor is Shahid and Mira’s second child. They earlier had a daughter whom they named Misha. On the work front, Shahid is all set for his next film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ which is going to hit the theatres on September 21. The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh, and also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.