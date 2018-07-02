This is what Shah Rukh Khan will be busy with post Zero

All of us are well aware about Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Zero’, which is going to be released in December. The teaser of ‘Zero’ was launched recently. But are you aware about the next project of Shah Rukh Khan after ‘Zero’. Well, the title of the film is ‘Salute’ which is a biopic on Rakesh Sharma.

At present, SRK has taken some time off from work to enjoy some quality time with his family and friends. After that, SRK will start preparing for ‘Salute’ in September. He will shoot for the film in October and November and then take a break to promote ‘Zero’.

Later, SRK will resume the shooting for ‘Salute’ in January. Earlier, Aamir Khan was on board as a lead actor in ‘Salute’. But Aamir later opted out of it to concentrate on ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ and ‘Mahabharata’. So SRK was roped in for the movie.

‘Salute’ is a biopic based on former Indian Air Force pilot Rakesh Sharma, who is the only Indian citizen to travel in space during the Intercosmos programme in 1984. This is the first time SRK is working in a biopic and it will interesting to see how he gets into the character. Salute is expected to release in late 2019.