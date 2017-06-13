This is what Sairat actress Rinku Rajguru scored in her SSC exams

Actress Rinku Rajguru who has become overnight superstar after giving Marathi blockbuster film Sairat, has cleared Maharashtra SSC Board Exam. The 16 years-old actress has secured 66 per cent in her SSC Board Exam.

The results of SSC were declared on Tuesday, June 13. Rinku’s portrayal of Archie, gave her worldwide recognition and made a winner of National Award. However, after Sairat got humongous success, the actress couldn’t even roam without bouncers. Also, just because of popularity and other work commitments, she had to forcefully quit the school. But her never ending spirit, finally helps to clear the exam with the first class.

According to reports in Times of India, Rinku had scored 81.6 percent in her class 9 exam. Also during 10th, the actress has worked in Sairat’s Kannada remake, Manasu Malligey.

Hearty Congratulations Rinku and All the best for your future work!!