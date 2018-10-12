This is what brother Arjun Kapoor said about Khushi Kapoor’s debut opposite Aryan Khan; read to know

Late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak movie opposite Ishaan Khattar. And now the limelight has shifted to Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi. If reports are to believed than Khushi will make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan. Although, when asked the same to big brother Arjun Kapoor about her debut movie, the actor replied, “I don’t know about that. I hope she tell me before she tells someone else”.

As per a report in Asian Age, similar to Janhvi, Khushi will be launched by Karan Johar and the director-producer has already started to look out for interesting scripts. A source was quoted in Asian Age saying, “Khushi will be launched sooner rather than later, and that too by Karan Johar. Karan’s taken over that responsibility from Boney. Though Khushi’s debut is being kept a well-guarded secret, they’ve already started looking for a suitable script.”

On the other hand, Aryan has been the most-awaited one in Bollywood and has a huge fan base even before making his debut. It is also to note, Karan has been launching many celebs. Earlier, he has introduced actors like Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan who are going steady in Bollywood. Further, KJo will also launch Chunkey Pandey’s daughter Ananya with ‘SOTY 2’.