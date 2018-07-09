This is what Aamir Khan said after watching Rani Mukerji’s ‘Hichki’

Rani Mukerji’s comeback venture, ‘Hichki’ did well at the box-office, received positive feedback from the audience and critics. The movie also received standing ovation at recently concluded Shanghai Film Festival. Recently, Rani spoke to DNA about the success of the film during which she revealed a remark made by friends Aamir Khan and Karan Johar. Rani said, “I remember Karan’s words. He told me, ‘You have performed like a veteran actor.’ Javed (Akhtar) uncle called me after the screening and said he loved my performance in Hichki more than Black. Aamir joked that I make for a good-looking buddhi because of the last scene where I’m an old woman. This is the kind of attention an actor craves for.”

Talking about the message ‘Hichki’ delivers and its importance to her life, Rani said, “It stands at a very important place. Hichki was my comeback film which I did right after giving birth to my baby Adira. So there were a lot of questions I had about whether I would be able to deliver a hit, whether the audiences would like to see me on screen four years after Mardaani. Hichki has dispelled all those questions.”

Talking about the movie, ‘Hichki’ was Rani’s comeback movie. The actress made a comeback after 4 years breaks. In the movie, Rani played the role of a teacher who is suffering from Tourette Syndrome.