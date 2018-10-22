This is the reason why Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone chose November 15 as wedding date

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently announced their wedding dates on their social media handles. The two will tie the knot on November 14 and 15, presumably in Lake Como, Italy. Interesting fact is that for the couple November 15 is a really special day, because on this day their first film together, Goliyon Ke Rasleela Ram Leela was released in 2013 and this is the reason why the couple picked this date to get married.

It is a well-known fact that the rumours of Ranveer and Deepika’s romance started, while they were shooting for their film. Their on-screen chemistry later turned into an off-screen romance. In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, the two played lovers, who have been separated by their families.

Ranveer and Deepika have never failed to make their fans go aww, be it with their appearances at functions or social media. The latest buzz is that Ranveer and Deepika will host a grand reception on December 1 in Mumbai, for the whole Bollywood and celebrities.

Talking about Ranveer, Deepika had once told a portal, “When we’re with each other, we don’t need anything or anyone else. We’re comfortable in each others presence. Sometimes it’s intelligent conversation, sometimes just silence, sometimes there’s a childlike innocence. We keep each other grounded. We are good in that sense.”