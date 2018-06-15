This is how Taimur is enjoying with family in England; have a look

Taimur Ali Khan is always creating a buzz in the news and social media due to his adorable cuteness. His cute pictures are always filling the social media with likes and comments of the people. At present, he is enjoying a vacation in England with mother Kareena Kapoor Khan and father Saif Ali Khan.

Even at such a far place from India, his cuteness has not lost its way into the minds of Indian people. Now, a picture of Taimur has surfaced on the internet in which he is seen enjoying his time with parents Kareena and Saif.

Pictures of the celebrity couple walking on the streets of London and having lunch have surfaced before as well, but this time the picture shows Taimur enjoying his time with parents on a merry-go-round. In the picture, Taimur is seen sitting with his dad on a wooden horse, while the Kareena sits close by. While Kareena is seen smiling in the picture, Saif is captured in a tense look.

Have a look at the picture below.

This picture clearly shows that the family is enjoying a wonderful time during the vacation. On the work front, Kareena is also enjoying the success of her latest film ‘Veere Di Wedding’, which has made about 75 crore till now at the box office. Her film co-star Sonam Kapoor is also in London at present, and the pictures of two having a merry lunch together have been surface recently.