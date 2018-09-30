This is how Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan respond to Mumbai Police’s tweet on ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’

‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ is the most awaited movie of this year, and as soon as the trailer was released it went viral in no time. However, now the movie is getting compared with Hollywood film ‘Pirates of The Carribean’ and dialogues from the film have turned in to hilarious memes. Even Mumbai Police who is known for its witty tweets, used a dialogue from Thugs Of Hindostan and converted into a meme to send out a message to the people. In the tweet, the Mumbai police stated that there is no place for Thugs in Mumbai. They wrote, “No place for Thugs in Mumbai #NoCityForThugs”.

No place for Thugs in Mumbai #NoCityForThugs pic.twitter.com/xGLsQpi9RM — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 29, 2018



Well, after that social media users started appreciating the tweet, and even the lead stars of the film Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan responded on it.

Amitabh Bachchan retweeted and wrote, “yes indeed .. sahi .. respect for the Mumbai Police”.

yes indeed .. sahi 🙏 .. respect for the Mumbai Police https://t.co/SREhhIN368 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2018

And Aamir Khan wrote, “Waise, aap ka swabhav to shaqq, din-raat mehnat, aur satarkta hai. Bharosa to hum aap pe karte hain. Respect.”

Waise, aap ka swabhav to shaqq, din-raat mehnat, aur satarkta hai. Bharosa to hum aap pe karte hain. Respect. 🙏 https://t.co/Jd3FiSHSuG — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 29, 2018

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. Produced by Yash Raj Films, ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ is slated to release on November 8. From what we know from the trailer, the film is an intense action drama that is set in the year 1795, during the British era. ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ revolves around a band of pirates, that are fighting against the British rule in the country. Reports suggest that Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is said to be performing an out-of-box special number for the film.